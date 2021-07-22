Austin FC’s Q2 Stadium to host US men’s national team for World Cup qualifier

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Q2 Stadium, the home of Austin FC, will be the site of a World Cup qualifier between the U.S. Men’s National Team and Jamaica in October.

The Oct. 7 game in north Austin will be the first time the U.S. men’s team plays a World Cup Qualifier in the state of Texas.

Q2 Stadium is quickly becoming a top spot for the country’s biggest soccer events. The U.S. women’s national team played the first-ever match at Q2 Stadium in an exhibition against Nigeria in June. Austin will host one of the two CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinals on July 29.

The match will be the USMNT’s fourth match out of 14 in the final round of the CONCACAF qualification cycle.

“What’s been happening in Austin the last couple years is extraordinary,” USMNT Head Coach Gregg Berhalter said in a press release. “It’s amazing the way the city has embraced the sport, the world-class facilities they have developed, and most importantly for us the atmosphere the fans create in the stadium. That’s precisely the type of environment we need for our home World Cup Qualifiers, and I know it’s something our players value and appreciate.”

The USMNT’s all-time record against Jamaica is 17-3-8 with another meeting between the two teams coming later this week in Arlington, Texas. The U.S. and Jamaica will square off in the Gold Cup quarterfinals Sunday night, July 25.

The game will be televised on the ESPN and the Univision family of networks with the start time to be announced at a later date, according to a release.

How to get tickets?

U.S. Soccer is expecting high demand for tickets, which means it will use a weighted random draw for the Oct. 7 match.

According to the release, U.S. Soccer Insider members and Austin FC season ticket members will be eligible to register for the draw. U.S. Soccer says it will provide more information on tickets “in the coming days.”