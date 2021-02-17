Austin FC’s Besler and teammates looking to do their part

AUSTIN (KXAN)–Austin FC defender Matt Besler did not expect to be greeted by this devastating winter storm when he moved from Kansas City where he has spent his entire 12 year MLS career, to Central Texas.

On Wednesday Besler along with his teammates wanted to figure out a way to help out in their new city. They started a GoFundMe account to benefit 4 ATX FOUNDATION and as many affected by the winter storm as they can help.

“A lot of us fortunate ones that do have power are just sitting in our house, I’m sitting on my couch with power just thinking about what can I be doing right now, I feel worthless that I’m sitting on my couch and I’m not really affected and there’s so many other people out there that need help.” “The main reason we just feel like it’s the right thing to do.”

The initial goal to raise $5000 was achieved just hours after the page was put up and as of Wednesday evening, it was approaching the new goal of $10,000.

Austin FC will begin training camp on March 8th with the season scheduled to start the weekend of April 17th. The MLS scheduled has not been released.