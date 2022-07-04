AUSTIN (KXAN)– For the third time this season Austin FC was able to erase a 2-0 deficit to get a win as they beat Colorado 3-2 on Monday at Dick’s Sporting Goods Stadium.

Colorado scored two goals in the span of three minutes less than 29 minutes into the game to grab a 2-0 lead. But Ethan Finley scored in the in the 28th minute off a feed from Jon Gallagher to cut the lead to 2-1. Just seconds before the end of the one minute of stoppage time at the end of the half, Gallagher found Sebastain Driussi who scored his team best 10th goal to send to the half tied at 2-2.

After a video review disallowed a Maxi Urruti goal because of a hand ball, Urruti scored the go-ahead goal in the 59th minute. But the Verde and Black had to hang with under manned after Kipp Keller picked up a red card in the 75th minute. One of the lowest scoring teams in the MLS, Colorado could not take advantage of the extra man in the final 15 minutes of regulation and another seven minutes of stoppage time.

With the win Austin FC has six of their ten wins away from Q2 Stadium and with 34 points, are in second place and two points behind Western Conference leading LAFC.

Austin FC wraps up this three game road swing Saturday night at Atlanta United.