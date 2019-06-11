Austin FC unveils latest stadium renderings
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC season ticket memberships go on sale Wednesday for the local franchise's inaugural 2021 season. A season ticket membership gets the buyer in the queue line when season tickets become available.
On the heels of the club's membership announcement, Austin FC released new renderings for the McKalla Place Stadium Monday.
The club previously released what the outside of the stadium will look like, but now fans can actually visualize themselves inside the stadium.
As previously reported, the McKalla Place stadium renderings depict full cover from the sun for 20,000 estimated seats. The latest rendering also showed the interior bowl and the west club design.
Austin FC plans to break ground this Fall and plans to begin play at the new stadium in 2021.
