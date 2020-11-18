Austin FC unveils inaugural home jersey, fans must sign up to buy it during ‘Verde Van’ tour

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The wait is over for Austin soccer fans: it’s here.

Austin FC’s inaugural primary home jersey is out, and fans can get it around Austin in limited release beginning Wednesday. It is currently on the Adidas website, but is not available for purchase there yet.

The inaugural home jersey for Austin FC. (Photo courtesy of Adidas)

The Verde Van, the club’s mobile retail truck, starts a tour around the city Wednesday giving fans the opportunity to buy the jersey, but fans need to sign up for a time slot to get it.

As of Wednesday morning, only two time slots are available with three others already at capacity. There are spots available for Friday’s stop from 12-9 p.m. at Joann’s Fine Foods, located at 1224 S. Congress Ave., and Saturday at Hotel Vegas, located at 1502 E. Sixth St. The van will be there from 6 p.m. to midnight selling the jersey and other merchandise.

Pit Master.

Artist.

Paletero.

Chef.

Musician.

Actor.

Soccer Player.



Every single one, an Austinite.

The Uniform for Austin is here. pic.twitter.com/hWmxLphBDb — Austin FC (@AustinFC) November 18, 2020

Masks are required and social distancing is a must while at the stops, the club says. The Verde Van is completely cashless, and there is a customization option for jerseys that takes about 15 minutes to complete. People are encouraged to arrive early to get their spot in line, and Austin FC will have representatives on site to answer questions.

Austin FC is set to begin Major League Soccer play in the spring of 2021.