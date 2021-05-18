Austin FC trying to weather the early season road storm

AUSTIN (KXAN)– Austin FC head coach Josh Wolff knew that this opening stretch of the season would be a grind. They went back to work on Tuesday looking to snap their first losing streak of the season after back to back losses to Sporting Kansas City and the L.A. Galaxy.

Wolff is confident that the mix of young players with extensive international experience and MLS veterans is right mix to get through it. “I don’t think anyone envisioned that we would roll through these eight games and come out with six wins,” Wolff said on Tuesday. “We do need to remain competitive and look for the points when we can get them. Our experienced guys, the leaders within the group recognize that. There is a professionalism everyday that is expected but there is an enjoyment part, these guys need to stay fresh and enjoy coming to work everyday, they need to learn what we’re trying to do and we need to teach it in a way to make it easy to understand. We are in our growth stage here and there’s plenty of things we’re working on daily and it’s a long term process.”

Austin FC is also dealing with mounting health issues. Defender Hector Jimenez suffered medial collateral ligament (MCL) sprain in his left knee with no timetable for his return.

Austin FC travels to Nashville for a Sunday night game. Nashville is a second year franchise with one wins and four draws this season.