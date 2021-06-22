Austin FC travels to Minnesota Wednesday night — here’s how to watch

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KXAN) — Austin FC must come back down to reality quickly after a wild weekend, celebrating the home opener at Q2 Stadium in Austin. Saturday’s result may help Verde regain its focus.

Austin FC will travel to Minnesota Wednesday night, looking for the full three points after three straight draws. Saturday’s home opener was an open contest, but neither side could finish as Austin settled for 0-0 against San Jose.

Wednesday’s kickoff is set for 7 p.m. You can watch the game live on KBVO.

The clear issue for Austin FC is scoring. Team leadership has hinted that reinforcements in the form of new signings could be on the way later this month. For now, Verde must figure out how to score with the personnel on the current roster. Austin has one goal in its last five matches.

ATX FC is returning to Minnesota for the second time in eight weeks. Austin came away with a 1-0 win in its first trip to Allianz Field on May 1.

Where to watch

Austin FC at Minnesota United FC

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Where: Allianz Field (St. Paul, Minn.)

English Language: 
Watch: KBVO
Listen: ALT 97.5 FM
Stream: Austin FC App and AustinFC.com

Spanish Language: 

Watch: Univision 62 Austin Mobile App and UnivisionAustin.com
Listen: TUDN Radio Austin (104.3-HD2, KLQB)

About Minnesota United FC

Minnesota will enter Wednesday’s match with confidence after gaining eight points in its last four games. Austin pushed Minnesota deeper into a four-game losing streak to start the season. Minnesota netted zero points in its first four games, before turning it around during this current run.

Minnesota and Austin are neighbors in the Western Conference standings. Austin has nine points in nine matches. Minnesota has eight points in eight matches.

MLS Western Conference Standings

RankTeamPointsGamesWinLossTie
1Seattle Sounders219603
2Kansas City1710532
3Colorado168521
4LA Galaxy158530
5Portland128440
6Salt Lake127343
7Houston129333
8San Jose109351
9LAFC98233
10Austin99243
11Minnesota88242
12Vancouver78251
13Dallas78134

Austin FC Upcoming Games

 

  • June 23 at Minnesota United FC
  • June 27 vs. Columbus Crew
  • July 2 vs. Portland Timbers
  • July 7 vs. Los Angeles FC
  • July 22 vs. Seattle Sounders

