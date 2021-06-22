Austin FC travels to Minnesota Wednesday night — here’s how to watch

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KXAN) — Austin FC must come back down to reality quickly after a wild weekend, celebrating the home opener at Q2 Stadium in Austin. Saturday’s result may help Verde regain its focus.

Austin FC will travel to Minnesota Wednesday night, looking for the full three points after three straight draws. Saturday’s home opener was an open contest, but neither side could finish as Austin settled for 0-0 against San Jose.

Wednesday’s kickoff is set for 7 p.m. You can watch the game live on KBVO.

The clear issue for Austin FC is scoring. Team leadership has hinted that reinforcements in the form of new signings could be on the way later this month. For now, Verde must figure out how to score with the personnel on the current roster. Austin has one goal in its last five matches.

ATX FC is returning to Minnesota for the second time in eight weeks. Austin came away with a 1-0 win in its first trip to Allianz Field on May 1.

Where to watch

Austin FC at Minnesota United FC

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Where: Allianz Field (St. Paul, Minn.)

English Language:

Watch: KBVO

Listen: ALT 97.5 FM

Stream: Austin FC App and AustinFC.com

Spanish Language:

Watch: Univision 62 Austin Mobile App and UnivisionAustin.com

Listen: TUDN Radio Austin (104.3-HD2, KLQB)

About Minnesota United FC

Minnesota will enter Wednesday’s match with confidence after gaining eight points in its last four games. Austin pushed Minnesota deeper into a four-game losing streak to start the season. Minnesota netted zero points in its first four games, before turning it around during this current run.

Minnesota and Austin are neighbors in the Western Conference standings. Austin has nine points in nine matches. Minnesota has eight points in eight matches.

