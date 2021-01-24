Austin FC to unveil naming rights for new stadium at Monday ceremony

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC will reveal the name for its under construction, north Austin stadium on Monday as the club’s 2021 debut season inches closer to kickoff.

Club leaders will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony and announce the naming rights partnership for the 20,500 seat soccer stadium at 11:30 a.m. Monday.

Austin FC Founder, Majority Owner and Chief Executive Officer, Anthony Precourt; Austin FC Co-Founder and Owner, Eddie Margain; and Austin FC President, Andy Loughnane, will be on hand for the ceremony.

The 2021 MLS season, which would be the first for Austin FC, is still scheduled to start in the middle of March, but ongoing labor negotiations between the league and the MLS Players Association could cause a delay. The two sides are still in negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement as the COVID-19 pandemic causes more financial concerns for the league.

Austin FC had the first pick in the MLS SuperDraft last week, selecting Virginia Tech midfielder Daniel Pereira with the top overall spot.

The 20-year-old Venezuelan played two years with the Hokies before turning pro. He left Blacksburg with six goals and six assists in 26 total appearances. All but one goal and one assist came in his first year on campus, when he was named to the All-ACC freshman team.

After five picks in the SuperDraft, Austin FC’s roster is up to 22 players. Each club can have 30 players on the roster and 18 active players for games.