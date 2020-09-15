Austin FC to open waitlist memberships for future matches

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC’s waitlist memberships will go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m., the club announced this week.

The club says the waitlist will allow fans access to pre-sale, single-match tickets and potentially up to six season ticket memberships when they are available in the future.

Earlier in September, Austin FC announced it had sold out of its current allotment of season ticket memberships. Austin FC plans to go into its inaugural season in 2021 with around 15,500 season ticket memberships out of over 44,000 season ticket deposits.

Austin FC’s new stadium at McKalla Place in north Austin is on track to be completed when the squad makes its debut in Major League Soccer in the spring of 2021.

The waitlist membership would also provide a 24-hour exclusive window to buy tickets in the week leading up to a match and pre-sale access to third-party events at the stadium.