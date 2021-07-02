Austin FC to host friendly against Tigres UANL — how you can watch the match

Supporters stand at Q2 Stadium fills before the game against Portland, July 1, 2021 (Todd Bynum/KXAN)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC will host a friendly against one of the most popular teams from Mexico, Tigres UANL.

Tigres UANL competes in one of the top tier professional leagues in Mexico, Liga MX. Tigres has won seven championships in the league, most recently winning a title in 2019.

Austin FC is coming off of a 4-1 win over the Portland Timbers at Q2 Stadium on Thursday night. It was the first match since their June 12 affair at Sporting KC in which the club was able to score a goal.

Thursday’s match also provided the first goal scored by Austin FC in their home stadium, courtesy of Jon Gallagher in the 25th minute.

Austin FC currently sports a 3-5-4 record, with 13 points in the Western Conference Standings — that’s good for 9th place.

The friendly with Tigres will certainly be a tough ticket, so if you can’t make it to the match, you can watch on KBVO.

The match will be on Tuesday, July 13 at 8 p.m.