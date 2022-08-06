Austin FC head coach Josh Wolff in the first half of an MLS soccer match Monday, July 4, 2022, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC’s first home match of the month of August resulted in their sixth draw of the season, as they ended things even with the San Jose Earthquakes 3-3.

An issue for the verde and black this season has been their habit of starting slow, but that was not the case on Saturday night against the Quakes.

Austin FC started the scoring in the sixth minute courtesy of a header from Julio Cascante.

However, San Jose came right back with a goal of their own from Benji Kikanovic in the 8th minute.

Brad Stuver was able to stop a header from San Jose about eleven minutes later, but the ball was batted to Paul Marie, who promptly scored a long distance goal to put the Quakes up 2-1.

Sebastian Driussi has been incredible this season, and he showed out in a big way on Saturday night.

Driussi dialed up a goal off of a nice pass from Ethan Finlay in the 26th minute to tie the game at 2.

He answered the bell again with another fantastic goal in the 44th minute, maintaining his balance to step over a San Jose defender retrieving the ball and then putting it through the net.

Austin FC maintained control for around 44 more minutes until Jeremy Ebobisse scored in the 88th minute to tie the game.

After the verde and black couldn’t capitalize by the end of stoppage time, Austin left the field at Q2 Stadium earning just one point facing a team who entered the game second to last in the Western Conference.

It is the second time they earned a draw against San Jose this season.

Austin FC, will have another chance to earn three points at home when they will face Sporting Kansas City at Q2 Stadium next Saturday night.

Austin FC vs Sporting Kansas City will kickoff a little past 8pm, the game will be televised on The CW Austin with the pregame show starting at 7:30pm.