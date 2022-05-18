AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC made a statement on Wednesday night, beating LAFC 2-1 on the road to snap a two-game losing streak.

With the win, Austin is now tied with LAFC for first place in the Western Conference standings, and also for the best record in MLS.

Ruben Gabrielsen scored in the 13th minute to give Austin the early 1-0 lead. The goal came at a time when LAFC was dominating the possession battle.

LA continued to keep the pressure on the entire match. Brad Stuver came up with key saves in the 68th and 71st minutes to keep them off the scoreboard.

In the 80th minute, Austin FC got a boost from Diego Fagundez who scored the eventual game-winning goal to put them up 2-0. Fagundez came into the match as the MLS leader in assists with seven. It was his third goal of the season across all competitions.

LAFC made one final push. Carlos Vela scored his fifth goal of the season on a penalty kick in the 86th minute to bring LA within one.

However, Stuver and company were able to prevent an equalizer and Austin FC was able to leave Banc of California Stadium with three points.

Not only is the win critical, but it’s the way in which the result came that makes it even more impressive.

LAFC had 14 corner kicks to Austin FC’s one, and they had more shots on goal than the Verde and Black.

Nonetheless, Austin prevails and will now head back to Austin tied at the top of the standings for their next game.

Austin FC will host Orlando City SC at Q2 Stadium on Sunday for a 7 p.m. kickoff. Orlando is currently tied for second place in the Eastern Conference.

You can watch Sunday night’s game on KBVO.