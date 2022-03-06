Austin FC storms past Inter Miami for second straight win

AUSTIN(KXAN)–Austin FC wanted to take advantage of two home games at Q2 Stadium to start the season and they have done just that, beating Inter Miami 5-1 for back to back wins.

Once again it was a fast start for the Verde with Sebastian Driussi scoring off a great pass feed from Diego Fagundez in the 22nd minute.

Just four minutes later Julio Cascante scored on a header from Zan Kolmanic. Driussi added his second goal of the game and third of the season in the 51st minute to give Austin FC a commanding 3-0 lead.

After Inter Miami scored their first goal, Ethan Finley scored two goals to give Austin FC five goals for the second straight game, that has never happened in MLS history to open a season.

Fagundez was honored before the game for playing in his 300th MLS contest.

Currently, Austin shares a spot with the LA Galaxy at the top of the Western Conference standings with 6 points.

New York and D.C. are the undefeated teams in the Eastern Conference.

Austin FC goes on the road for the first time next weekend when they travel to Portland on Saturday night at 9:00 PM, that game can be seen on The CW Austin.

Goal-Scoring Summary

ATX (1-0) – Sebastián Driussi (assisted by Diego Fagundez, Maxi Urruti) 22’

ATX (2-0) – Julio Cascante (assisted by Žan Kolmanič, Daniel Pereira) 26’

ATX (3-0) – Sebastián Driussi (unassisted) 51’

MIA (3-1) – Leo Campana (assisted by Gonzalo Higuaín) 53’

ATX (4-1) – Ethan Finlay (assisted by Alex Ring, Sebastián Driussi) 64’

ATX (5-1) – Ethan Finlay (assisted by Diego Fagundez) 90’