Austin FC Sporting Director Claudio Reyna discusses first three games and how the roster was built

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN)– Austin FC is off to an impressive 2-1 start in their inaugural MLS season. Sporting Director Claudio Reyna, along with head coach Josh Wolff built the roster with every intention of being competitive from the start.

Reyna was a guest on More Than the Score on The CW Austin. Reyna went in-depth on some of his impressions through the first three games. He talks about the mix of veteran MLS players such as captain Alex Ring, defender Matt Besler, goalie Brad Stuver and midfielder Diego Fagundez (2 goals) that have something to prove along with young guys like designated players Cecilio Dominguez (2 goals) and Tomas Pochetinno with no experience in the United States.

Reyna also spoke about the business side and the huge crowds at the opening of Austin FC’s first merchandise store this past weekend.

Austin is back on the road this Sunday against Besler’s former team of 12 seasons Sporting Kansas City.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Headlines

More Sports

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Austin FC Upcoming Games

 

  • May 9 at Sporting Kansas City
  • May 15 at LA Galaxy
  • May 23 at Nashville SC
  • May 29 at Seattle Sounders FC
  • June 19 vs. San Jose Earthquakes (home opener)

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss