Austin FC Sporting Director Claudio Reyna discusses first three games and how the roster was built

AUSTIN (KXAN)– Austin FC is off to an impressive 2-1 start in their inaugural MLS season. Sporting Director Claudio Reyna, along with head coach Josh Wolff built the roster with every intention of being competitive from the start.

Reyna was a guest on More Than the Score on The CW Austin. Reyna went in-depth on some of his impressions through the first three games. He talks about the mix of veteran MLS players such as captain Alex Ring, defender Matt Besler, goalie Brad Stuver and midfielder Diego Fagundez (2 goals) that have something to prove along with young guys like designated players Cecilio Dominguez (2 goals) and Tomas Pochetinno with no experience in the United States.

Reyna also spoke about the business side and the huge crowds at the opening of Austin FC’s first merchandise store this past weekend.

Austin is back on the road this Sunday against Besler’s former team of 12 seasons Sporting Kansas City.