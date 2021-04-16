Austin FC signs two players one day before MLS regular season debut

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC is continuing to tweak the roster even one day out from the first match of the regular season.

The club signed two players on Friday, defender Aedan Stanley and goalkeeper William Pulisic.

It’s just an all-around good day for Pulisic, he was signed to the team on his birthday. Today is also goalkeeper Brad Stuver’s born day as well.

Also cheers to Will Pulisic. Double the celebration in the ATX today. pic.twitter.com/pEx1ZA1fJA — Austin FC (@AustinFC) April 16, 2021

William Pulisic, is the cousin of Chelsea star Christian Pulisic, and has been “on trial” with Austin FC since February after not being selected in the MLS Superdraft.

Pulisic attended Duke University and was selected all-ACC twice.

Aedan Stanley also attended Duke, playing with Pulisic for one season. In 2020, Stanley played for the Portland Timbers of the USL. He started all 16 games for the Timbers.

Austin FC will face LAFC for their first regular season match Saturday in Los Angeles at 5pm.