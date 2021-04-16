Austin FC signs two players one day before MLS regular season debut

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Austin FC Houston Dynamo La Copita

Photo: Austin FC

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC is continuing to tweak the roster even one day out from the first match of the regular season.

The club signed two players on Friday, defender Aedan Stanley and goalkeeper William Pulisic.

It’s just an all-around good day for Pulisic, he was signed to the team on his birthday. Today is also goalkeeper Brad Stuver’s born day as well.

William Pulisic, is the cousin of Chelsea star Christian Pulisic, and has been “on trial” with Austin FC since February after not being selected in the MLS Superdraft.

Pulisic attended Duke University and was selected all-ACC twice.

Aedan Stanley also attended Duke, playing with Pulisic for one season. In 2020, Stanley played for the Portland Timbers of the USL. He started all 16 games for the Timbers.

Austin FC will face LAFC for their first regular season match Saturday in Los Angeles at 5pm.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Headlines

More Sports

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Austin FC Upcoming Games

 

  • April 17 at Los Angeles FC
  • April 24 at Colorado Rapids
  • May 1 at Minnesota United FC
  • May 9 at Sporting Kansas City
  • May 15 at LA Galaxy

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss