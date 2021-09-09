Austin FC signs first Homegrown Player in club history, Josh Wolff’s son

Austin FC head coach Josh Wolff watches the action during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Nashville SC Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

AUSTIN(KXAN)–Austin FC announced the signing of midfielder Owen Wolff on Thursday. Not only is the franchise’s first Homegrown Player in franchise history, at 16 years old, he’s the youngest player in this first year franchise’s history. Wolff is the son of head coach Josh Wolff, which makes for a proud dad moment and at the same time he’ll be treated as any other roster player.

“He’ll only play when he’s shown and he’s performed in a way that he’s able to play, that’s what it’s like as pro, you’re competing for minutes,” said Josh Wolff, “He’s very excited for the opportunity, very grateful for the opportunity to represent Austin FC and try to make his way into this sport in his own way as Owen Wolff.”

“This is a special moment for our Club and the Central Texas soccer community,” said Austin FC Sporting Director, Claudio Reyna. “Owen is a talented young player with great character, and he’s worked very hard to prove his ability since he started training with us in the preseason. He earned this opportunity, and his signing is a great example of what the pathway to becoming a professional soccer player at Austin FC can look like for youth across the country.”

Wolff has been training with Austin FC’s first team since midseason and made his debut in their July 13th friendly against Club Tigres.

“Since the beginning of preseason Owen has demonstrated great ability, perseverance and soccer IQ,” commented Austin FC Captain Alex Ring. “We’re thrilled to see him earn a spot in the first team roster and look forward to seeing him develop his professional career.”

Homegrown Player status is a classification for certain players who have participated in the club’s Player Development Program.

Austin FC is back in action Saturday when they travel to Houston to take on the Dynamo at 7:30 on KNVA, The CW Austin.