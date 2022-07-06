AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC is still riding high and they’re hard at work hoping to find the necessary pieces to improve their roster. Today, they signed Washington Corozo, a winger originally from Ecuador, who is on loan from Peruvian club Sporting Cristal.

Corozo will be on a six month loan from Sporting Cristal. He scored eight goals with the club in 2020.

He’s no stranger to clubs signing him on loan, as he also played for Liga MX’s Pumas for the 2021-2022 season. Corozo scored eight goals for Pumas, he also added eight goals for Sporting Cristal in 2020.

Austin FC is getting a player who has big aspirations and he’s hoping that his time with the Verde and Black will help him elevate his game.

“I’m very happy to join the team, it’s a very important leap for me and a very important opportunity as I seek to make the World Cup team,” Corozo said through a translator on Wednesday.

“We’re delighted to welcome Washington to Austin,” said Austin FC Sporting Director Claudio Reyna in a press release from the team. “We look at every transfer window as an opportunity to improve the squad, and feel that Washington’s dynamic skill set and speed in wide areas will do just that.”

Austin will face Atlanta United on the road Saturday night.

You can watch the game on The CW Austin starting with the pregame show at 5:30.