Austin FC sells over 15K season ticket memberships for inaugural season

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC has sold out of its allotment of season ticket memberships, according to an email sent by the club on Monday.

Austin FC will go into its inaugural season in 2021 with around 15,500 season ticket memberships out of over 44,000 season ticket deposits, the email reads. Capacity for Austin FC’s new stadium in north Austin is expected to be around 21,500.

Zach Anderson, the president of the ticket marketplace company TicketCity, says it’s fairly common for professional sports franchises to operate with its season ticket base filling around 75-80% of a stadium. The remaining tickets would likely be designated for individual or group sales and sponsors, Anderson says.

With a growing city and a popular brand like Major League Soccer, interest in Austin’s first professional sports franchise isn’t surprising to Anderson. A big boost to Austin FC’s early demand is likely its soccer-specific, new venue, Anderson says.

The TicketCity president pointed to the new MLS clubs in Minneapolis, Minnesota and Orlando, Florida as great examples for Austin FC to follow. Minnesota United and Orlando City SC each came online with MLS in the last six years and are seeing success in soccer-specific venues. Both clubs were in the top ten for average attendance in 2019, according to Soccer Stadium Digest.

The other MLS clubs in Texas weren’t as successful in getting fans through the gate in 2019. The Houston Dynamo and FC Dallas were in the bottom five for average attendance last year.

Will Austin FC be able to maintain its momentum and have staying power in Austin past the first wave of seasons?

The attraction of Austin as a city should help the club grow a dedicated base. The out-of-towners and transplants moving to Austin from other areas of the country may be looking to put down roots and support a local professional team, Anderson says.

However, the way Austin FC truly takes hold in the city is obvious and simple.

“Consistently put a winner on the field and people will come,” Anderson said.