Austin FC schedule change sets up 8 straight road matches to start season

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC announced schedule changes Tuesday that will add another game to its season-opening road trip and shift the television schedule for two games.

Austin FC will now play eight straight games on the road before debuting Q2 Stadium on June 19 against the San Jose Earthquakes.

The July 17 match at Sporting Kansas City has been moved to June 12 at 7:30 p.m. on The CW Austin. The Spanish language local broadcast will be announced at a later date.

Austin FC will now have two separate two-week breaks during the course of the Major League Soccer schedule. Those breaks are May 30 to June 12 and July 7 to July 22.

The May 29 match against the Seattle Sounders FC, originally on KXAN, has been moved to a national broadcast slot on FS1 and Fox Deportes on May 30 at 8:30 p.m. CT.

CW Austin TV home for regional coverage of Austin FC

The CW Austin, KNVA, will be the television home for Austin FC soccer for both the 2021 and 2022 seasons. The channel will air a majority of Austin FC’s regional telecasts for the next two years