Austin FC releases inaugural ‘Legends’ jersey kit

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC is calling its newest jersey kit legendary.

The MLS club, set for its inaugural season in 2021, released the Legends jersey as its secondary kit on Wednesday.

The predominately white jersey top features Austin FC’s verde green and its Yeti sponsorship featured prominently on the front.

The 2021 secondary jersey will cycle-out of Austin FC’s jersey set at the conclusion of the 2021 season, and a newly-designed secondary jersey will be introduced for the 2022 and 2023 seasons, according to a release from the club.

Austin FC released its green and black striped primary jersey in November. The club says the primary jersey broke MLS sales records upon its 2020 release.

To buy a jersey, you must first place an order at verdevan.com. You will be directed to pick up your gear from the Verde Van at a specific time and place after your order is completed. The Verde Van will be traveling to various Austin locations through Sunday, Jan. 31.

Replica jerseys cost $105 for men, $90 for women and $80 for kids. More expensive, authentic jerseys with customizable names and numbers can take the price up to $170.

Austin FC’s inaugural Major League Soccer season will likely start the first weekend of April. However, the club’s under-construction Q2 Stadium in north Austin will likely not host a MLS match until June, according to Austin FC President Andy Loughnane.