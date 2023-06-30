Austin FC fans celebrate after a win over Toronto FC, Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC announced on Friday that Rodolfo Borrell will become the club’s new Sporting Director and will begin his duties on July 1st.

Borrell comes to Austin FC from his position as assistant manager for European treble winner Manchester City.

Borrell has been in professional soccer for over 28 years, serving in various coaching and executive roles in that time.

“I’m very excited to join Austin FC, it’s an ambitious club in a vibrant city with fantastic fan support and great ownership,” Borrell said via news release. “I look forward to working closely with the coaches, staff, and players to help this organization win trophies and establish itself as a consistently elite team in Major League Soccer.”

“All of us at Austin FC wish Rodolfo and his family a warm welcome to our city and to our Club,” said Austin FC CEO and Majority Owner Anthony Precourt via news release. “He brings an incredibly impressive track record, a wealth of experience and passion for the beautiful game and we fully believe he is the right person to move our ambitions forward and develop the best players, coaches, and staff for the first team, second team, and academy.”

Before joining Manchester City FC in 2014, Borrell spent time with Liverpool FC serving as Academy Technical Director and Second Team Head Coach for five years.

After serving his first two seasons with Manchester City as Global Technical Director, he became the club’s first team assistant coach under Pep Guardiola.

Since he joined the staff at Manchester City, the club won five English Premier League titles, one UEFA Champions League title, two FA Cup titles, and four EFL Cup titles.

Borrell will lead Austin FC’s sporting department which includes Austin FC, Austin FC II and the Austin FC academy.

This move will give the front office much needed stability after the exit of Austin FC’s previous Sporting Director.

After Claudio Reyna stepped down from the role amid controversy over his son Gio’s playing time in the 2022 World Cup with United States Men’s National Team coach Gregg Berhalter, Sean Rubio was named the interim sporting director. Other duties have also been split up around the front office and coaching staff, including Wolff’s interim chief soccer officer title.

Austin FC will play Inter Miami on the road for Borrell’s first day of duty. Kickoff is set for a little after 6:30pm.