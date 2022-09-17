AUSTIN (KXAN) — Although Austin FC did not get the revenge against Nashville they aimed for as their Saturday match resulted in a 1-all draw, the verde and black still left Q2 Stadium with good news.

Austin FC will officially host a playoff match at Q2 Stadium, something that Josh Wolff wanted his team to accomplish in these final matches of the regular season.

Nashville got on the scoreboard first, thanks to a Hany Muhktar drawing a penalty courtesy of Jon Gallagher in the 55th minute.

A short time later, Muhktar scored on the penalty kick, which was his 23rd goal of the season. That gave Nashville the 1-0 lead.

Six minutes later, Austin FC responded, as Sebastian Driussi capitalized on the Diego Fagundez corner kick to score his 21st goal of the season to equalize the match.

Despite both teams battling for the final minutes, no one was able to light up the scoreboard and both Austin and Nashville return to their respective homes with one point added next to their names in the Western Conference standings.

Austin FC will get some much needed rest as their next match isn’t for two weeks.

October 1st, the verde and black will head north of the border to face the Vancouver Whitecaps.

That game will be televised on The CW Austin, kickoff is set for 9pm with coverage starting on the pregame show at 8:30.