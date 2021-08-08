Austin FC loses to FC Dallas, split matches during their first ever MLS rivalry week

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC was left feeling frustrated after losing 2-0 to FC Dallas. The club split their matches during their first ever rivalry week in the MLS.

Austin FC’s starting lineup did not have Tomas Pochettino, Cecilio Dominguez, or newly signed Sebastian Driussi.

Josh Wolff discussed his reasoning behind starting the match without some of his heaviest hitters after the game.

“You know obviously, we made a couple of changes, we made a structure change which was good in some ways,” Wolff said. “It maybe limited us offensively in some ways from a structure standpoint in the first half.”

Despite that, the club looked strong and headed toward the locker room locked in a scoreless tie.

Different story in the second half, in the 50th minute Ryan Hollingshead scored the first goal for FC Dallas and suddenly Austin FC was on their heels.

look at Ryan, man pic.twitter.com/TjqN56tnw8 — FC Dallas 🙂 (@FCDallas) August 8, 2021

Thirteen minutes later, thanks to a nice pass from Szabolcs Schon, Jesus Ferreira added to the Dallas lead with a goal from the distance of a free kick, to make it 2-0.

Nkosi forces the turnover.



Schön sends in the pass.



Jesús finishes it. pic.twitter.com/NJnQv3gMxo — FC Dallas 🙂 (@FCDallas) August 8, 2021

Help is on the way for Austin FC, as forward Moussa Djitte, who signed in late June, will finally join the club this week.

Austin FC’s next match will be against Real Salt Lake on the road at 9pm.