Austin FC looking for first goal

AUSTIN(KXAN)–While Austin FC was able to apply pressure on LAFC in Saturday’s inaugural game, they were not able to find the back of the net, losing 2-0.

“The most frustrating point is if you’re not creating your chances, then there’s some big questions,” said head coach Josh Wolff. “I think we created enough chances to get some goals.” Austin FC had three shots on goal and seven corner kicks against LAFC. “Scoring goals can be the most challenging things, is the most challenging things. We created some chances guys were positive about that. When you get one, then there’s some confidence and believability to go get the other, and that would have been nice to see how our guys would have responded to that.”

Austin FC was one of nine clubs that didn’t score on opening weekend. Their opponent Saturday, Colorado, played to a 0-0 draw against FC Dallas.

Wolff acknowledged that now that they are into the season there are three different priorities each week, continue to build up endurance, team chemistry and prepare for their next opponent.

“As we conclude one game, that’s what we start looking forward to in the next. How can we build the early part of the week to keep focusing on our ideas, our positioning, the way we want to play offensively and defensively. Then later in the week start focusing more on the opponent. That’s going to be the balance for a little while, we’re not totally fit yet, we’re still in this development stage of our game model and style of play,” Wolff said.

Colorado will present another challenge, that’s having to play at the 5,280 feet of altitude.

Austin FC at Colorado, Saturday 8:00pm on KNVA, The CW Austin