How to watch: Austin FC looking for first goal, points of season against Colorado

AUSTIN (KXAN) — All the hype, anticipation and excitement that surrounded Austin FC’s inaugural match last week is now in the past, leaving all the focus on simply just playing soccer this weekend against Colorado.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a sense of relief, every week we’ve got a game coming, for the most part,” head coach Josh Wolff said. “We’ve got lots to improve on, so I guess it’ll be maybe less leadup and less storylines leading up to now what is our second game than there was for our inaugural game.”

Saturday’s match against the Rapids will be the second of seven straight road games to open the season for Austin.

“There’s still huge importance by us and urgency to go out and create a game plan, develop our own ideas and model and certainly start focusing in on Colorado,” Wolff said.

It’s safe to say one of the top goals for the club is to simply get one. After being shutout in the opener, ATX FC will be looking to find the back of the net for the first time and will try to get its first points of the season with either a win or a draw.

“The games will come pretty regularly now, so it’s another opportunity to go on the road and see our first points, get our first goals,” Wolff said. “That’s gotta be part of our goals going into this week.”

The Rapids opened the season with a 0-0 draw against FC Dallas last week.

While the team is trying to move past last week, the first match did provide some valuable experience for Austin’s rookies that made their MLS debut along with their club. For Daniel Pereira, the first overall pick in this year’s MLS SuperDraft out of Virginia Tech, the biggest difference from a real match compared to preseason scrimmages was the speed of the game.

“I would say the pace of it,” Pereira said when asked about the difference from an official match compared to preseason. “I think preseason is just to find a structure or the way your team’s gonna play, so you’re really based on you, on your team. When the season comes, it’s the real deal. Everything’s just way quicker, way stronger, teams are just trying to win. It’s very competitive. It’s the pace to me that’s been a big change.”

Despite the season already kicking off, Wolff knows this team is still very much a work in progress. The team that took the pitch against LA FC last week is far different from what he hopes to see as the season progresses.

“We’re not totally fit yet,” Wolff said. “We’re still in this development stage of our game model and certainly our style of play. Where we saw some good things and some progress, there still needs to be some work done, and there will be all year.”

How to find the CW Austin