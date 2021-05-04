Austin FC is making winning on the road easier than what it looks, have another test at Sporting KC

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Winning on the road is never easy, but Austin FC is managing their challenging travel schedule quite well, earning victories in their last two matches.

The past two victories, against Colorado Rapids and Minnesota United FC, have been same day trips, meaning the team has had to take the pitch mere hours after landing in their opponent’s city.

It is something not many professional teams have to deal with, but head coach Josh Wolff is training his guys to take things in stride.

“There’s not much we can do about the trips, we know we have eight in a row to start the year,” Wolff said. “We built in some off-days and certainly some regeneration days when we come back after the games but that’s part of our plan and that’s been a part of our plan it’s been a part of our plan from the get-go.”

Wolff credits the state of the art St. David’s Performance Center for playing a role in the team’s ability to bounce back after playing three grueling road matches.

“Part of St. David’s Performance Center is having a litany of things to help these guys recover, from preparing to recovering as well so those things are quite helpful,” Wolff added.

“They know the beginning of the season is tough, there’s challenges all of the time.”

There will be another challenge coming up on Sunday, when Austin FC (2-1, 6 points) faces Sporting Kansas City (1-1-1, 4 points).

Sunday’s match is scheduled to begin at 6:30pm.