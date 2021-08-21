Austin FC hoping history repeats itself with rematch against Portland

Austin FC midfielder Tomas Pochettino (7) vies for the ball with Vancouver Whitecaps’ Javain Brown during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Austin, Texas. The Whitecaps won 2-1. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC is coming off a brutal loss to Vancouver on Wednesday and in the midst of a three-game losing streak, but there’s reason for hope because tonight, they host Portland.

The last time these two teams played on July 1, Austin scored not just its first goal at home, but its first four goals at Q2 Stadium while earning its first home win in franchise history.

“I’m sure they’re none too pleased with how the last game went when we played here,” Austin FC head coach Josh Wolff said. “They’re gonna come in ready to compete.”

Things haven’t exactly gone well for the Live Oaks since then, though. They’re just 1-6 after that game and they had three straight shutouts at home. Most recently, Austin took a 1-0 lead into halftime against the White Caps but gave up two unanswered goals in the second half to lose it, 2-1.

Everything about the way the game played out has Austin frustrated, but after a collapse like that, Wolff has spent the days since trying to build the team’s confidence back up.

“We tried to stay quite positive with these guys and get them to a place again, physically and mentally, that they’re ready to compete.”

Wednesday’s loss to Vancouver highlighted the team’s recent struggles. Austin had a strong start to the year with back-to-back games and three more draws all in the first nine matches of the season. Wolff is hoping tonight’s game can be a return to that form, where the team plays within his system, instead of what happened on Wednesday.

“We started of really well and things were positive, and now when adversity hits, whether it’s through injuries or now it’s more poor form and not getting good results, you gotta stay true, stay strong and stay committed to our process,” Wolff said. “As challenging as that is and as redundant as that may sound for the outside public or media, that’s what it is.”

How to watch Real Salt Lake at Austin FC

Portland at Austin FC

When: Saturday at 8 p.m.

Where: Q2 Stadium

English Language:

Watch: The CW Austin

Listen: ALT 97.5 FM

Stream: Austin FC App and AustinFC.com

Spanish Language:

Watch: Univision 62 Austin Mobile App

Listen: TUDN Radio Austin (104.3-HD2, KLQB)