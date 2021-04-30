Austin FC heads into Minnesota hoping to ride momentum from last week’s first win

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Perhaps the biggest challenge facing Austin FC Saturday night isn’t its opponent, Minnesota United FC, but instead themselves.

A week after the club notched a couple of milestones against Colorado with its first goal and win, Austin will have to re-focus, put the emotional high of both of those achievements behind it and fight off complacency.

“Trust me, no one’s gonna forget about that goal,” Diego Fagundez said. “No one’s gonna forget about those wins. But at the end of the day, we still have to focus on what’s coming. We wanna win. We wanna win cups. We wanna perform well.”

Those words mean even more considering their source. Fagundez etched his name in the record books with the franchise’s first goal. And while he recognizes how huge that moment was, he’s ready to move on to bigger things.

“That goal, for me, as important as it was, as exciting as it was, I need to put it aside and now think of how can we do that again in Minnesota,” Fagundez said. “How can we win the game in Minnesota? What do we have to do to win games? That’s what we’re gonna do.”

Based on their record this year, Minnesota looks like an easy target for Austin to earn its second win. United FC got blown out in it season opener against Seattle, 4-0, and lost its home opener last week, 2-1, to Real Salt Lake.

But this is also the same team that made it to the Western Conference Finals last year and led Seattle, 2-0 in the 74th minute before giving up three unanswered goals in the final 18 minutes of the game.

The good thing for Austin, though, is that, even while it’s trying to move on from last week, it can still use that success as a launch pad for future success, which it hopes to do starting at 7:00 p.m. Saturday night.

“This is just the beginning for us,” Fagundez said. “This is just a little step that we can make our team better. Getting that first goal, getting that first win, that was important. Now we can get that energy, bring it to the next [game]. Now we have Minnesota next.”

You can watch Saturday night’s game against Minnesota on The CW Austin at 7:00 p.m.

How to find the CW Austin