AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC’s improvement this season has been substantial as ten games into the season they’ve earned a record of 6-2-2, which amounts to 20 points in the standings. For his efforts, Austin FC Head Coach Josh Wolff was a awarded a three-year contract extension, the team announced on Friday.

They currently are second to LAFC in points in MLS.

Wolff has been the head coach for Austin FC since November of 2019. In Austin FC’s inaugural season of 2021, the team finished second to last in the Western Conference with a 9-21-4 record.

Through the first ten games, they have scored 20 goals this season. Last year, they scored 35 goals in 34 games.

This year’s improvement impressed Austin FC management enough for them to decide to keep Wolff has the head coach through the end of the 2025 season.

“On behalf of the Austin FC ownership group and our entire organization, we’re very pleased to announce Josh’s contract extension today,” said Austin FC CEO and Majority Owner Anthony Precourt in a press release from Austin FC. “We are extremely fortunate to have such a highly respected and highly talented coach lead our coaching staff, and we’re both grateful and appreciative for all of the work he puts in to representing Austin in the best way possible.”

Josh is a young and very talented coach who we trust to lead this Club on the field moving forward,” said Austin FC Sporting Director Claudio Reyna in a press release. “The style of play and work ethic he has implemented, and his mentorship of our players has created a really strong culture around our Club and led to an incredible amount of growth in a short period of time. We’re thrilled to see what he’s capable of in the coming years. Our future is bright.”

Josh Wolff also commented on the extension through a press release sent by the team.

“I’m very grateful to Anthony, the Austin FC ownership group and Claudio for their continued faith and confidence,” said Wolff. “This is still a young, growing Club but seeing our vision for Austin FC come to life on and off the field has been one of the great honors of my career. My staff and I will keep working every day to represent the city, and to develop our team both competitively and as human beings. The best is yet to come.”

Austin FC will face Real Salt Lake on Saturday night, kickoff is set for 8:30pm.

How to watch Real Salt Lake vs. Austin FC

When: Saturday, May 14 at 8:30 p.m. CDT

Where: Rio Tinto Stadium, Sandy, Utah

TV: The CW Austin | Spanish: UniMás Austin