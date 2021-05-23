Austin FC haunted by missed opportunities in 1-0 loss at Nashville

NASHVILLE (KXAN) — The same old demons haunted Austin FC Sunday night in Nashville, sending Austin to a third straight loss during an eight-game road trip to start the season.

Offense continues to be a problem for the local club. Nashville SC made a first half goal hold up for a 1-0 win.

The first half completely belonged to the home side. Nashville was the aggressor, living up to its reputation as a shot-heavy team. Nashville ranks second in Major League Soccer in shot attempts.

The constant pressure put Austin FC on its heels until Nashville broke through in the 35th minute. Off a turnover, Nashville was able to gain an advantage and get the game-breaking goal from Randall Leal.

To make matters worse for Austin FC in the first half, defender Jhohan Romaña was substituted out with an injury.

Austin FC opened the second half with more aggression, but only had missed opportunities to show for it.

The worst break for Austin FC came in the 73rd minute when a Jared Stroud goal was taken off the board because he was ruled offside after a VAR check.

Austin FC midfielder Tomas Pochettino (7) battles for the ball with Nashville SC defender Alistair Johnston (12) and midfielder Alex Muyl, top right, during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Nashville SC midfielder Randall Leal, left, celebrates with Jhonder Cadiz (99) after Leal scored against Austin FC during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Nashville SC midfielder Dax McCarty jumps on the back of forward Jhonder Cadiz as they celebrate a goal by teammate Randall Leal during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Austin FC, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Austin FC forward Rodney Redes, center, moves the ball between Nashville SC defender Daniel Lovitz (2) and midfielder Dax McCarty (6) during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Nashville SC forward C.J. Sapong, left, battles for the ball with Austin FC midfielder Alexander Ring (8) and defender Julio Cascante (18) during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Austin FC defender Nick Lima (24) and Nashville SC defender Daniel Lovitz (2) vie for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Austin FC forward Rodney Redes (11) passes the ball away from Nashville SC midfielder Dax McCarty (6) during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

What’s next for Austin FC?

Austin FC is nearing the end of its marathon road trip before opening Q2 Stadium in June. Verde has six points out of a possible 18 with four losses and two wins during its first six matches.

Austin FC will head to Seattle next Sunday for its seventh road game to start the season. Seattle currently has the best record in MLS.

The Seattle Sounders match is set for 8:30 p.m. Sunday on FS1.

CW Austin TV home for regional coverage of Austin FC

The CW Austin, KNVA, will be the television home for Austin FC soccer for both the 2021 and 2022 seasons. The channel will air a majority of Austin FC’s regional telecasts for the next two years.