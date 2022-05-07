AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC has been hot lately, and they’ll seek to win their fifth straight MLS game on Sunday when the LA Galaxy visits Q2 Stadium. Kickoff for the game will be a little after 6pm.

Austin is coming off of a crucial 2-1 victory over their rivals the Houston Dynamo, beating them on the Dynamo’s home turf.

Now, the verde and black will return to their beloved home, Q2 Stadium, to face one of the tougher opponents they’ll face up to this point, the LA Galaxy.

The Galaxy are in contention in the Western Conference standings, as they are in the mix along with FC Dallas, and Real Salt Lake, right behind Austin FC.

As always, Austin is excited to get a boost from the home fans, and head coach Josh Wolff believes this game is an opportunity to show the league how consistent Austin FC can be this season.

“We’re back at Q2 and we’ve talked from the onset this is about being in front of our fans, being aggressive when we can,” Wolff said. “LA Galaxy is a good opponent, they’ll come in, they’ll also want to put their stamp on the game, so, how we manage the game is the things we talk about a lot.”

This game will kick off a seven-game stretch where Austin FC will play highly regarded teams with winning records up to this point. Including facing LAFC and a rematch against the LA Galaxy in that span.

“We’ve got two LA teams three times in the coming weeks, so it’ll provide some challenges but we look forward to the opportunity,” Wolff explained.

“They’ve doubted us since the beginning, and their going to keep doubting us even though we keep winning which is fine, we don’t really care what they say,” midfielder Dani Pereira said. “Obviously, we have tougher teams coming up: LA Galaxy, LAFC, Salt Lake who are doing good, but we’re just going to have to take it game by game and hopefully get all of the points.”

Kickoff is set for Sunday night at Q2 Stadium, the start time will be a little after 6pm.