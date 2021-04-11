Austin FC finish preseason La Copita tournament strong with 5-1 win vs. San Antonio FC

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Dominant from start to finish — Austin FC closed out its preseason La Copita campaign with a 5-1 win over San Antonio FC at St. David’s Performance Center Saturday.

ATXFC jumped out to a 3-0 lead on the United Soccer League side and held a 4-1 advantage at the break.

Cecilio Dominguez earned a brace in the first half, scoring his second goal of the match in the 44th minute. Tomas Pochettino scored on a free kick in the first half — his second free kick goal of the preseason. Danny Hoesen also scored in a high-flying first half for the home squad.

Alex Ring added to Austin FC’s side with a penalty kick early in the second half.

Austin will wrap up their preseason on Sunday with a closed-door scrimmage against Louisville City FC.

Austin FC Upcoming Games

 

  • April 17 at Los Angeles FC
  • April 24 at Colorado Rapids
  • May 1 at Minnesota United FC
  • May 9 at Sporting Kansas City
  • May 15 at LA Galaxy

