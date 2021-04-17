Austin FC fans gather to watch and celebrate team’s inaugural match

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Dozens of supporters gathered around Austin for a fun and festive day watching Austin FC’s MLS regular season debut vs. LAFC.

The club’s debut occurred on the road, putting Q2 stadium out of commission but that didn’t stop the supporters.

There were multiple watch parties, including one at Circle Brewing Company located near Q2 Stadium, the home of Austin FC.

Others gathered at The Long Center near downtown, where fans could watch on three screens and enjoy food and drinks from nearby food trucks.

The event displayed the passion that the city has for soccer.

“Austin has been the largest city without a professional franchise for too long,” Austin Anthem board member Matt Barbour said. “I think of any (professional) sport to come here first, I think MLS and soccer makes the most sense.”

Julie Fisher was born and raised in Austin, and has been one of the club’s early supporters. She says this has been a long time coming.

“There’s been so much energy coming up into this day, from the first time that Austin was going to get the team, to now.”

Despite the match ending in a 2-0 loss for Austin FC, the pageantry and excitement surrounding the match Saturday is a preview of what kind of atmosphere that fans will take into the club’s home debut at Q2 Stadium on June 19th against San Jose.

“This is just the tip of the iceberg for everyone to get involved,” Julie Fisher added. “I cannot wait to host our first home game.”

CW Austin TV home for regional coverage of Austin FC

The CW Austin, KNVA, will be the television home for Austin FC soccer for both the 2021 and 2022 seasons. The channel will air a majority of Austin FC’s regional telecasts for the next two years.

The inaugural Austin FC home game on June 19 will air on TUDN. The season opener on April 17 will air on FOX network television.

Here’s how to watch Austin FC games this season.