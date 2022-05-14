AUSTIN (KXAN) —The difficult stretch for Austin FC continues with a loss to Real Salt Lake 2-1 on Saturday night at Rio Tinto Stadium.

This is the second straight loss for Austin FC, as they were not able to overcome a game changing development in the 2nd half.

Things started well for the Austin an Alex Ring goal in the 24th minute gave Austin a 1-0 lead and plenty of momentum.

However, things changed in the 47th minute when Dani Pereira was called for a red card after making contact with Real Salt Lake’s Bobby Wood, as Wood attempted a shot in the open field.

With Pereira’s red card, Austin was forced to play with ten men the rest of the match.

Real Salt Lake was able to take advantage of the situation, as Maikel Chang’s equalizer in the 54th minute gave the team new life, and the crowd at Rio Tinto Stadium renewed energy.

The backbreaker for Austin FC came in the 88th minute when Andrew Brody scored the go ahead goal to make the score 2-1 Real Salt Lake.

Austin had a couple of more chances in the remaining time but could not take advantage, so they will leave Salt Lake City without earning any points in the standings for the second straight week.

The loss puts Austin FC in third place in the Western Conference with a 6-3-2 record, good for 20 points in the standings. Their next opponent, LAFC remains in first despite their loss to Colorado FC on Saturday.

Austin FC and LAFC will meet this Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. in Los Angeles.