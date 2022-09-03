Austin FC head coach Josh Wolff in the first half of an MLS soccer match Monday, July 4, 2022, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Another weather delay and a another tough loss for Austin FC, as they dropped their second straight match courtesy of Nashville SC 3-0.

Much like on Wednesday night in Austin, the match did not start on time due to lightning in Nashville near GEODIS Park.

Nearly an hour after the scheduled kickoff, the teams returned to the field and get things started.

Neither team broke in the first half, although Danny Hoesen had a couple of good shots in the 40th and 41st minute respectively, that came up just a bit short.

In the 49th minute, Nashville’s Walker Zimmerman scored on the corner to give Nashville the 1-0.

Austin FC’s newest member Emiliano Rigoni made an appearance in the 2nd half, he took a shot in the 71st minute, but Nashville goalkeeper Joe Willis was there to make the stop.

In the 82nd minute, Hany Muhktar added to Nashville’s total with a goal to not only give his club the 2-0 lead, he also tied Sebastian Driussi for most goals in MLS.

Muhktar wasn’t done there, in stoppage time, he scored again after a Moussa Djitte red card left Austin FC shorthanded.

It was Muhktar’s 21st goal giving him the edge over Driussi.

Austin remains with 51 points in the standings after the loss, they remain six points behind Western Conference leader LAFC.

They also failed to clinch a playoff spot for the second straight match.

Next for Austin FC, they will travel to Seattle to face the Sounders a week from Saturday with kickoff scheduled at 7pm.

You can catch the action on The CW Austin, coverage begins with the pregame show at 6:30 pm.