AUSTIN (KXAN) — Things unexpectedly ended poorly for Austin FC who to Mazatlan 3-1 in their League’s Cup opener at Q2 Stadium.

Things were at a stalemate for the first half, with neither club having a bunch of scoring chances.

Josue Colman scored the first goal of the match for Mazatlan in the 49th minute, thus putting the Verde and Black on their heels.

After Ethan Finlay drew a penalty nearly 15 minutes later, Diego Fagundez delivered the equalizer on the penalty kick in the 65 minute.

Austin FC seemed to be back in business but nearly two minutes later Mazatlan answered in a way that quieted Q2 Stadium.

Andres Montano delivered a rocket that soared past Brad Stuver to put Mazatlan up 2-1.

Austin FC had a couple of chances after that, but the best came courtesy of Will Bruin who was able to equalize the match with a goal off of a pass from Rodney Redes.

However, he was called offside so the goal didn’t county.

Mazatlan’s Eduard Bello added another goal in the 88th minute and that solidified the match for the Liga MX club that was considered a solid underdog to Austin FC.

The Verde and Black will continue League’s Cup play July 28th against FC Juarez which will be at Q2 Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 7:30pm.