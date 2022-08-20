Austin FC has been the best team in Major League Soccer away way from home this year, entering the weekend with eight wins. Saturday however, Austin fell on the road to Minnesota United by a final of 2-1.

“There were points there tonight,” said Austin FC Head Coach Josh Wolff. “And we let them slip too easily to a couple mistakes. We’ll get better. We’ll learn from it and try to get better in the next games.”

The Verde and Black found themselves in a first half hole for the third-straight match when Minnesota forced a penalty kick and capitalized.

Ethan Finlay went into the box looking for a stop but ended up colliding with Minnesota’s Emanuel Reynoso. Austin’s Brad Stuver nearly stopped Reynoso’s penalty kick but the standout Argentine just snuck it past the Verde goalkeeper for a 1-0 lead.

Stuver was able to make a number of key saves throughout the first half to keep Austin in the match. And as they’ve continued to do, Josh Wolff’s crew was able to fight back.

In stoppage time, Austin forced a penalty on Minnesota when Nick Lima sent one across the box and a handball was called on the hosts. And again, it was an Argentine star that took and made the penalty kick with Sebastian Driussi knocking one into the back of the net to even things at one heading into the half.

In the 62nd minute, Stuver passed to Julio Cascante who tried to get the ball out of Austin’s zone. Before he could, Minnesota stole it away and Franco Fragapane scored the third, and final goal of the match.

“At the end of the day, we gave away two poor goals,” added Wolff. “They did have some chances, obviously transition is challenging. They’re a very good team in transition.”

Even with the loss, Austin remains clear in second in the Western Conference. The first place team, LAFC, comes to central Texas for a marquee showdown this Friday at 7:00 p.m.