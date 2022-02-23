Austin FC expects to perform at high level in opener despite potentially difficult weather conditions

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC’s home opener in 2022 will have a much different feel than in 2021, due to much colder weather conditions. Austin will host Cincinnati FC at Q2 Stadium with a 5pm start time.

Saturday’s forecast is set to bring rain and temperatures in the upper 40’s, which will make the pitch a little more difficult to navigate.

The weather won’t be a complete shock to the club’s system, because Thursday’s conditions during their training session were similar to what is anticipated for the match on Saturday.

“It’s certainly going to be part of the storyline, today (Thursday) was a difficult day of training,” Head Coach Josh Wolff said. “But again, our ability to get out here and understand that it’s going to be cold and windy, understand that things aren’t going to be perfect.”

Josh Wolff wants to have an up-tempo offense, which is not conducive to cold air and a potentially slippery field, but he still expects his team to execute the gameplan as if weather is not a factor.

“Those are going to be things that are important all year whether it’s warm out, or whether it’s cold out, so we’ll keep training and guys will be prepared for the weather whether it’s good or bad,” Wolff continued.

“We understand no game is perfect, you’ve got to be able to deal with the adversity within the game and make decisions on what you’re seeing and what you’re able to execute but we still expect it to be good enough weather for us to be able to play the way we want to play.”

If you’re not braving the cold to travel to Q2 Stadium, you can watch the game on The CW Austin.