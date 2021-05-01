WIN STREAK: Austin FC earns second straight win with 1-0 result over Minnesota

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Diego Fagundez did it again.

A week after scoring the franchise’s first goal, Fagundez scored in the 17th minute on a cross from Jared Stroud to make it 1-0. It was the only goal of the game and gave Austin FC its second straight win.

Big 3 points on the road. 👏 pic.twitter.com/DSjLlrhu9g — Austin FC (@AustinFC) May 2, 2021

“Proud to get the win,” head coach Josh Wolff said. “Really excited to get the zero. Obviously, on the road, any time you can grab three points, it’s great.

It was the first time Austin FC has scored first in a game all season.

On defense, Brad Stuver earned his first shutout of the young season, registering two saves. None bigger than in the 83rd minute when he blocked Patrick Weah’s header from just outside the goal box.

“To pitch a shutout in Minnesota is not easily done. It was a collective effort on both sides of the ball,” Wolff said.

Austin had more chances to score throughout the rest of the game. In the 67th minute, Rodney Redes had a great feed to Jon Gallagher, who beat the keeper inside the box and passed it back to Stroud. But Stroud’s shot missed wide left. And in stoppage time, Rodney Redes had a great run, beat his defender and kept his balance, but his shot missed off the left post.

Despite the missed opportunities, the team is playing in the style that Wolff wants.

“What I’m most proud of is the ability to grind,” Wolff said. “It was tough. It’s always tough to go on the road. We’re learning about each other more and more every day, but we still wanna go play the way we play, and the way that we’ve introduced the game to these guys. And they take that in, they come out and they execute it. And that’s promising. It’s only gonna get more challenging.”

Austin next plays at Sporting Kansas City next Sunday. Sporting lost to Real Salt Lake, 3-1, on Saturday.