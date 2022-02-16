Austin FC earns late draw with Mexican League champion Atlas FC

AUSTIN(KXAN)-Austin FC returned to Q2 Stadium for their first match since they ended their Inaugural season with a win over Real Salt Lake in November.

Sebastian Driussi’s penalty kick goal in the 85th minute earned a 1-1 draw with Liga MX champion Atlas FC. Austin FC missed a number of scoring opportunities before the goal after a penalty on Cecilio Dominguez. Head coach Josh Wolff mixed up his lineup with regular starters and subs in both the first and second half. Andrew Tarbell played the entire game in goal for Austin FC, giving Brad Stuver the night off. Tarbell stopped an Atlas FC shot just before the stoppage time ended to preserve the draw.

Before the game Sporting Director Claudio Reyna presented Ruben Gabrielsen, a center-back who played the last three seasons in Toulouse, France with his Austin FC jersey.

Austin FC is coming off a 4-0 win at Houston on Saturday,

Austin FC will play one more preseason game, Saturday against Chicago FC at St. David’s Performance Center before their opener against Cincinnati on February 26th. After the game Wolff said that he wants most of his projected starters to play 90 minutes Saturday in their final tuneup.