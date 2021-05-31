Austin FC earns ‘deserved’ point against MLS-best Seattle Sounders

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After last week’s struggles, Austin FC came out ready to go in Sunday’s game against the Seattle Sounders. Austin grabbed a hard-earned point for its efforts on the road.

Verde didn’t come away with the win, but a draw against one of Major League Soccer’s best teams should only be seen as a positive. Austin needed a boost, facing its seventh straight road game and battling through a three-game losing streak.

With the 0-0 draw, Austin has seven points through seven matches with two wins, four losses and a draw. Seattle remains unbeaten at 18 points with five wins and three draws.

The Live Oaks avoided disaster in the 75th minute after Seattle’s Freddy Montero scored a goal, but VAR ruled Montero was offside, overturning the would-be winner.

Austin FC came out with plenty of energy in the first half, and they were able to hold Seattle scoreless through the first 45 minutes.

Austin FC goalie Brad Stuver came up with a nice save early in the match, and two saves in the first half overall.

However, the same issues continued for Austin FC offensively. They had a couple of chances in the first half, but could not score, which has been an issue that has bothered head coach Josh Wolff consistently this season.

The Seattle Sounders faced off against Austin FC during a home Major League Soccer game at Lumen Field on Sunday, May 30, 2021 in Seattle, Washington.(© Dougal Brownlie/for The Striker Texas)

The offensive struggles for the road side continued in the second half as well.

The best chance Austin FC had was in the 72nd minute, Jared Stroud had a great opportunity but came up short, hitting Seattle goalie Stefan Cleveland in the chest.

Austin FC will close out its season-opening road trip at Sporting Kansas City on June 12 before unveiling Q2 Stadium on June 19.