Austin FC drops second La Copita preseason match in penalty kicks

DALLAS (KXAN) — A strong second half surge wasn’t enough for Austin FC, as the black and green lost 4-2 on penalty kicks to FC Dallas after a 3-3 draw in regulation in the second leg of La Copita.

Austin FC went into the half in a 0-2 hole, but a flurry of goals quickly gave it the lead.

Just four minutes into the second half, Jared Stroud scored Austin’s first goal of the game. Then, five minutes later, Diego Fagundez leveled the score at 2-2. Cecilio Dominguez put Austin FC on top for the first time with his goal in the 74th minute.

After that, Josh Wolff subbed nine of his 11 starters.

Dallas tied the game and forced it into penalty kicks with a goal in the 84th minute. Dallas made all four of its kicks. Alex Ring and Daniel Pereira both made their kicks for Austin, while Danny Hoesen and Dominguez missed their kicks.

Austin plays the final leg of La Copita on Saturday against San Antonio FC at the St. David’s Performance Center.