Austin FC drops friendly to Tigres UANL at Q2 Stadium

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC’s first international friendly did not come at the best time, with so many players out or limited by injury. That proved costly in their 3-1 loss to Tigres UANL from Mexico’s Liga MX.

Austin FC started just five players, who started their last game against LAFC last Wednesday.

Tigres also played short-handed, with several players including star striker Andre Pierre Gignac out because of international competition.

Diego Reyes scored in the 24th minute off a corner kick against goalkeeper Andrew Tarbell, who got the start to allow Brad Stuver a night off.

With a number of backups who have played little or not at all in the regular season, Verde made things interesting in the second half. Owen Wolff, the 20-year-old son of head coach Josh Wolff came up with an assist to Rodney Redes, as Austin FC tied the game 1-1 in the 62nd minute.

The Paraguay native, Redes, was the first player Austin FC signed when Josh Wolff and Sporting Director Claudio Reyna were building the roster.

Tigres did storm back with two goals from Nico Lopez in the span of just five minutes to put the match out of reach.

Austin FC returns to MLS play Thursday, July 22, when they host the Seattle Sounders at Q2 Stadium at 8:30 p.m. That wraps up a five-game homestand including the exhibition with Tigres.