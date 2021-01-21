Austin FC drafts Virginia Tech’s Daniel Pereira first overall in MLS SuperDraft

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With the first pick in its first MLS SuperDraft, Austin FC looked to the ACC to draft Virginia Tech midfielder Daniel Pereira.

“It’s an honor,” Pereira said. “I wasn’t really expecting it. Obviously, there’s a lot of talented players in the draft. It’s just an honor and a moment that I’ll never forget.”

The 20-year Venezuelan played two years with the Hokies before turning pro. He left Blacksburg with six goals and six assists in 26 total appearances. He started in every game his team played, but the 2020 campaign was cut short because of the pandemic.

The MLS SuperDraft is an annual, three-round draft of eligible college players.

Austin FC had three picks in the first round of the draft this year. Freedy Kleemann, a defender from Washington, was the club’s second pick at No. 11. Austin FC rounded out its first round picks with Aedan Stanley, another defender from Duke, with the 21st overall pick.

Virginia forward Daniel Steedman was the club’s only pick in the second round at No. 28.

In the third round they selected Goalkeeper Noah Lawrence from Ohio State.

This brings their roster up to 22 players, teams can have up to 30 players on the roster with 18 active players for games.