Austin FC deals with injuries, Pochettino absence as they head to their third match

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC won their first match in history Saturday 3-1 over Colorado. But as the saying goes, life comes at you fast.

Tuesday, the club announced that they would be without Ben Sweat, who tore his ACL during Saturday’s win. He will have surgery in the next few weeks, and there is no timetable set for his return.

The curious case of Tomas Pochettino continues, the midfielder was left out of the lineup against Colorado with no explanation until the 26th minute of the match.

The club released a statement somewhat explaining this strange situation.

When head coach Josh Wolff was asked about it during Tuesday’s availability with the media, he did not offer any additional information regarding Pochettino, only saying that he’s working out with the team.

“Not much has changed from what we stated previously, so he’s obviously training with us, he’s here,” Wolff said. “We’ll just continue forward and hopefully everything sorts itself out.”

In any team sport, depth is always an issue, and that is definitely the case for Austin FC at this point of the season.

“The group is always going to be tested, and you need everyone to be competing for spots, and we feel like we built a very competitive roster, we’ve had a few injuries now so, there’s a number of players that can fill in,” Wolff explained. “At the moment, we feel like we’re okay but again, we have a decent amount of competition already in the group and you can see that with some of the reserves that have come in and performed well.”

Wolff believes that there will be plenty of adversity the team will face throughout the season, so his goal is to make sure everyone is sharp and can handle anything that comes their way.

“It’s going to be a year full of games, and we’re going to hit a period in the summer where games are going to come at us fast and furious,” Wolff added. “So everybody is going to be needed, just as they are right now, I don’t expect it to be a problem, we’re fortunate to have as many good players as we have.”

Austin FC’s next match will be against Minnesota United FC on the road Saturday at 7pm. The game will be televised locally on the CW Austin.

