AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC played their first MLS match in two weeks and fell on the road to Vancouver 2-0.

The last thing that Austin FC wanted was to limp into the playoffs, but that is seemingly the case as they have only won two of their last eight matches.

Vancouver put Austin on its heels early in the first half.

In the seventh minute, Ryan Gauld won the battle in the open field between he and Austin FC’s goalkeeper Brad Stuver with the first goal.

55 minutes later, Lucas Cavallini added another goal to give the Whitecaps a 2-0 lead.

Austin FC couldn’t make anything happen despite dominating the time of possession. They also had more shots than Vancouver, were more accurate with their passes, and had more corners than the competition.

However, the scoreboard remained blank when all was said and done, and Austin will travel back to Texas without earning any points in the standings.

Austin FC remains in second place in the Western Conference standings with 55 overall points. They were provided help by their next opponent, Colorado, who beat FC Dallas 2-1.

Third place FC Dallas is chasing Austin FC for that second spot in the Western Conference.

The verde and black wrap up their season next Sunday when they host the Colorado Rapids.

Kickoff is set for a little after 4pm at Q2 Stadium, you can watch the game on the CW Austin starting with the pregame show at 3:30.