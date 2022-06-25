AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC turned a near disaster into a solid result with their 2-all tie with FC Dallas on Saturday night.

Austin fell behind in the second half 2-0 after goals from Paul Arriola and Brandon Servania put Dallas ahead 2-0.

Servania’s goal came in the 68th minute, so things looked pretty bleak for the verde and black as the goal sucked a lot of energy out of Q2 Stadium, a rarity.

However, Moussa Djitte entered the game and provided a spark for Austin FC with his energy.

In the 72nd minute, Djitte was able to set up Sebastian Driussi for a goal that would put Austin within one.

The verde and black would even things up in the 85th minute thanks to another unsung player, Danny Hoesen.

Hoesen would score the equalizer off of a header that sent Q2 into a frenzy and gave Austin new life.

The two teams would battle throughout stoppage time but neither goalie would give ground and the game would end tied at 2.

Austin FC and FC Dallas both earned a point in the standings for their efforts, Austin is able to remain in third place in the Western Conference with 28 points.

FC Dallas’ standings point total was brought to 26 after their result on the road.

Austin FC is back in the midst of another tough stretch, they will have six games in 21 days with their next three games on the road.

Their next game will be at Charlotte on Thursday night with kickoff set to start a little after 6pm.

Charlotte vs Austin FC will be televised on KBVO, with the pregame show starting at 5:30.