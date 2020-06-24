Austin FC begins construction on ‘state-of-the-art’ training facility in north Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC broke ground on the club’s privately-funded, official training facility this week — the St. David’s Performance Center.

The center, located in north Austin at the Parmer Pond, is expected to open in spring 2021 when Austin FC debuts with Major League Soccer.

The facility will feature four full-sized pitches, including three natural grass surfaces and one artificial turf surface, as well as one half-sized grass pitch. The artificial surface pitch will include spectator stands and concession infrastructure to pivot as an accommodation for 1,000 ticketed guests in addition to serving as a playing surface.

The 23-acre site is also expected to house two state-of-the-art buildings, which will host Austin FC first team and Academy players and technical staff, as well as the club’s soccer operations leadership.

The facility represents a $45-million investment from Two Oak Ventures, according to the club.