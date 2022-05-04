AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC will get their star midfielder Cecilio Domínguez back after he was reinstated by MLS after their investigation into possible off-field misconduct, according to a press release from the club.

Domínguez was suspended nearly a month ago after Austin FC initiated a league and law enforcement investigation into a domestic dispute.

Upon the conclusion of the investigation, Domínguez can now return to the team and participate in all team activities. However, he will have to attend counseling mandated by MLS.

The midfielder missed five games during his suspension.

Domínguez has scored two goals in the 2022 season thus far, after being tied for the most goals on the team in 2021 with seven.