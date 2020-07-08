Austin Bold FC to resume season in July with new schedule format

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Bold FC will resume the 2020 United Soccer League Championship season on July 17 without fans at Circuit of the Americas.

As of Wednesday, July 8, the first two matches of the restarted season will be played without fans, taking the schedule to the beginning of August. COTA says it “will continue to monitor the situation and begin allowing fans, vendors, and employees back to the field when it is deemed safe to do so.”

The Bold will open at home against OKC Energy FC on July 17.

The USL has created a new format to limit travel for the clubs, breaking the teams into eight groups based off regional proximity. Bold FC are in Group D with San Antonio FC, FC Tulsa, OKC Energy FC and Rio Grande Valley FC.

Each team within the group will meet three times during the 15-game season. The remaining three games will be played against teams that fall within a similar geographic region. The regular-season will last 13 weeks, ending the weekend of October 2-4.

The USL suspended the 2020 season on March 12, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In late May, Bold FC held its first practice in preparation to resume the season.